ICF Salaries

ICF's salary ranges from $62,428 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $149,250 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ICF. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $115K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
Median $75K
Business Analyst
Median $121K
Data Scientist
Median $75K
Civil Engineer
$87.6K
Financial Analyst
$129K
Information Technologist (IT)
$131K
Management Consultant
$91.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$62.4K
Project Manager
$79.6K
Recruiter
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$119K
Solution Architect
$147K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ICF is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ICF is $115,000.

