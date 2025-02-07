← Company Directory
ICE
ICE Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at ICE ranges from $186K to $271K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ICE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$214K - $244K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$186K$214K$244K$271K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ICE, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at ICE sits at a yearly total compensation of $271,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ICE for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $186,300.

