ICE
ICE Salaries

ICE's salary ranges from $5,973 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in India at the low-end to $258,700 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ICE. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $144K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$93.5K
Data Scientist
$99.5K

Financial Analyst
$58.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$229K
Legal
$184K
Marketing Operations
$6K
Product Designer
$118K
Product Manager
$222K
Project Manager
$154K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$120K
Software Engineering Manager
$259K
Solution Architect
$149K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ICE, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ICE is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ICE is $143,500.

