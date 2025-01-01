← Company Directory
ICE
ICE Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $11,034

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Base coverage is two times annual base salary up to a maximum of $500,000. Supplemental can be purchased.

  • Health Insurance

    CDHP or PPO

  • Life Insurance

    Supplemental (beyond AD&D or Disability) can be purchased, but employee pays all premiums.

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

    Short Term Disability (STD) and Long Term Disability (LTD). Non-maternity STD provides 70% of your base pay up to a max of $2,500/week. Maternity or pregnancy-related STD provides 100% of base pay for six weeks, and 70% of base pay for the remainder of your STD disability period. Long Term Disability provides 60% of your base pay up to a max of $10,000 per month, after 26 weeks of disability.

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Sick Time

    7 days

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $600

    $600 per year contributed by employer. HSA is offered only with CDHP high-deductible health plan, the company will pay-in $600 for individuals and $1,200 for single dependent/family CDHP plans.

  • Dental Insurance

    MetLife

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    10 days

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • On-Site Car Wash / Detailing

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Military Leave

  • Relocation Bonus

    $7,500. Could be more dependent on distance and housing, but 7.5k appears to be a minimum.

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 25% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $2,000 matched

