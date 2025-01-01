Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Base coverage is two times annual base salary up to a maximum of $500,000. Supplemental can be purchased.

Health Insurance CDHP or PPO

Life Insurance Supplemental (beyond AD&D or Disability) can be purchased, but employee pays all premiums.

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Short Term Disability (STD) and Long Term Disability (LTD). Non-maternity STD provides 70% of your base pay up to a max of $2,500/week. Maternity or pregnancy-related STD provides 100% of base pay for six weeks, and 70% of base pay for the remainder of your STD disability period. Long Term Disability provides 60% of your base pay up to a max of $10,000 per month, after 26 weeks of disability.

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Sick Time 7 days

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Car Wash / Detailing Offered by employer

Bereavement Leave Offered by employer

Military Leave Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus $7,500. Could be more dependent on distance and housing, but 7.5k appears to be a minimum.

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 25% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $2,000 matched

Health Savings Account (HSA) $600 per year contributed by employer. HSA is offered only with CDHP high-deductible health plan, the company will pay-in $600 for individuals and $1200 for single dependent/family CDHP plans.

Dental Insurance MetLife

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 10 days

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 6 weeks

Maternity Leave 12 weeks