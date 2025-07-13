Company Directory
Hyundai Motor Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Hyundai Motor Group Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Hyundai Motor Group totals $225K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hyundai Motor Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
Hyundai Motor Group
Research Scientist
Cambridge, MA
Total per year
$225K
Level
L3
Base
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$45K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Hyundai Motor Group?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Hyundai Motor Group in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $303,249. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hyundai Motor Group for the Software Engineer role in United States is $238,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Hyundai Motor Group

Related Companies

  • Koch Industries
  • Klarna
  • USAA
  • Vanguard
  • TD Ameritrade
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources