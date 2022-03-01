← Company Directory
Koch Industries
Koch Industries Salaries

Koch Industries's salary ranges from $8,533 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $254,800 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Koch Industries. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $160K
Product Designer
Median $65K

Solution Architect
Median $150K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $108K
Product Manager
Median $110K
Business Analyst
$132K
Chemical Engineer
$114K
Chief of Staff
$64.7K
Civil Engineer
$76.6K
Data Analyst
$8.5K
Data Science Manager
$255K
Electrical Engineer
$121K
Financial Analyst
$64.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$101K
Management Consultant
$129K
Marketing
$169K
Program Manager
$157K
Project Manager
$161K
Recruiter
$114K
Sales
$121K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$41.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$209K
Technical Program Manager
$90.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Koch Industries is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $254,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Koch Industries is $117,513.

