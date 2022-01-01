Hyundai Motor Group Salaries

← Company Directory
Hyundai Motor Group's salary ranges from $14,956 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Brazil at the low-end to $386,925 for a Management Consultant in Korea, South at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hyundai Motor Group. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $220K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $200K
Administrative Assistant
$64.1K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Business Operations
$209K
Business Analyst
$15K
Customer Service
$33.3K
Data Analyst
$62.7K
Data Scientist
$105K
Hardware Engineer
$167K
Human Resources
$109K
Management Consultant
$387K
Marketing Operations
$74.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$85.4K
Product Designer
$89K
Product Manager
$99.5K
Program Manager
$256K
Project Manager
$136K
Sales
$26.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$80.6K
Technical Program Manager
$110K
Venture Capitalist
$76.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hyundai Motor Group is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $386,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hyundai Motor Group is $99,500.

