← Company Directory
Hyphen
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Hyphen Salaries

Hyphen's salary ranges from $44,574 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Portugal at the low-end to $160,800 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hyphen. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Designer
$44.6K
Program Manager
$161K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hyphen is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hyphen is $102,687.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Hyphen

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Spotify
  • Stripe
  • Pinterest
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources