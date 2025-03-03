← Company Directory
Hugging Face
Hugging Face Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at Hugging Face totals €88.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hugging Face's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Hugging Face
Machine Learning Engineer
Toulouse, MI, France
Total per year
€88.3K
Level
L3
Base
€80.1K
Stock (/yr)
€8.3K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Hugging Face?

€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
Machine Learning Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Hugging Face in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €154,488. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hugging Face for the Software Engineer role in France is €78,150.

