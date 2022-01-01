← Company Directory
Harness
Harness Salaries

Harness's salary ranges from $28,580 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $278,973 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Harness. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $28.6K
Senior Software Engineer I $51.3K
Senior Software Engineer II $82.7K
Staff Software Engineer $83.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Customer Service
$194K
Financial Analyst
$104K

Information Technologist (IT)
$86.6K
Legal
$279K
Product Designer
$108K
Product Manager
$227K
Recruiter
$189K
Sales
$65.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$101K
Solution Architect
$135K
Venture Capitalist
$71.8K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Harness, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Harness is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,973. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Harness is $100,806.

Other Resources