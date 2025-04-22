Software Engineer compensation in India at Harness ranges from ₹2.53M per year for Software Engineer I to ₹6.95M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹6.03M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Harness's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹2.53M
₹1.86M
₹491K
₹172K
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer I
₹4.34M
₹3.79M
₹170K
₹379K
Senior Software Engineer II
₹7.02M
₹4.56M
₹2.18M
₹279K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Harness, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)