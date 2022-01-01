← Company Directory
Zerto
Zerto Salaries

Zerto's salary ranges from $80,198 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Israel at the low-end to $140,700 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zerto. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $80.2K
Product Manager
$141K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zerto is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zerto is $110,449.

