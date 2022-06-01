Company Directory
Mavenir
Mavenir Salaries

Mavenir's salary ranges from $16,861 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $149,250 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mavenir. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $23.4K
Data Scientist
$16.9K
Hardware Engineer
$126K

Information Technologist (IT)
$55.4K
Product Design Manager
$149K
Program Manager
$80.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$59K
Solution Architect
$59.4K
Technical Program Manager
$45.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mavenir is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mavenir is $59,038.

