Algolia
Algolia Salaries

Algolia's salary ranges from $73,141 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in France at the low-end to $281,585 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Algolia. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $87.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$122K
Human Resources
$73.1K

Marketing Operations
$157K
Product Manager
$203K
Program Manager
$117K
Sales
$142K
Sales Engineer
$236K
Software Engineering Manager
$126K
Solution Architect
$282K
The highest paying role reported at Algolia is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,585. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Algolia is $133,904.

