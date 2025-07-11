Software Engineer compensation in France at Algolia ranges from €68.9K per year for IC3 to €80K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €76.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Algolia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
IC2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
IC3
€68.9K
€67.2K
€0
€1.7K
IC4
€80K
€75.9K
€0
€4.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title