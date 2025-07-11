Algolia Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in France at Algolia ranges from €68.9K per year for IC3 to €80K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €76.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Algolia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/11/2025

Average Compensation By Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus IC1 ( Entry Level ) € -- € -- € -- € -- IC2 Junior Software Engineer € -- € -- € -- € -- IC3 Software Engineer €68.9K €67.2K €0 €1.7K IC4 Senior Software Engineer €80K €75.9K €0 €4.1K View 2 More Levels

€146K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €27.5K+ (sometimes €275K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Algolia ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title