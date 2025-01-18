Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at HubSpot ranges from $172K per year for Entry to $311K per year for Senior II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $241K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HubSpot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
$172K
$149K
$20.3K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer I
$253K
$190K
$61.5K
$909
Senior Software Engineer II
$311K
$229K
$80.7K
$1K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At HubSpot, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (11.00% per period)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)
6 month vesting cliff followed by quarterly vesting
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At HubSpot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
6 month vesting cliff followed by quarterly vesting