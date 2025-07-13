Company Directory
HELLA
HELLA Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Romania package at HELLA totals RON 81.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HELLA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025

Median Package
HELLA
Software Engineer
Timisoara, TM, Romania
Total per year
RON 81.8K
Level
L2
Base
RON 81.8K
Stock (/yr)
RON 0
Bonus
RON 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at HELLA in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 152,876. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HELLA for the Software Engineer role in Romania is RON 81,772.

