HCSC
HCSC Salaries

HCSC's salary ranges from $44,775 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $198,990 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HCSC. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $101K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $143K
Actuary
Median $95K

Data Scientist
Median $119K
Business Analyst
Median $67K
Data Analyst
Median $83.2K
Human Resources
$65.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$199K
Management Consultant
$44.8K
Product Designer
$73K
Project Manager
$95.5K
Sales
$116K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$111K
Solution Architect
$158K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HCSC is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $198,990. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HCSC is $98,238.

