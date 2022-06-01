Imagine Something New, Something Different.Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company (HCSC), is the largest customer-owned health insurer in the nation and the fourth largest overall. Operating through our Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas (as well as a variety of affiliates and subsidiaries,) we are expanding access to high-quality, cost-effective health care. We are equipping members with information and tools so they can make the best health care decisions for themselves and their families.HCSC is continuously recognized as an employer committed to community, diversity and inclusion, training and development.HCSC is committed to pioneering the health care space in ways as effective as they are creative. If you are passionate about the impact you want to have through your work, with a desire to apply innovative thinking to new and emerging challenges, we encourage you to learn more about HCSC.Learn about what we stand for, how we work and the difference we’re making in the lives of our 15 million members. Join HCSC and discover what new ways of thinking can mean for you, your community, our customers and our organization. Divisions of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company, an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.