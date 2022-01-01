← Company Directory
Crestron
Crestron Salaries

Crestron's salary ranges from $35,386 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $180,900 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Crestron. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $78K
Hardware Engineer
$127K
Human Resources
$57.3K

Product Designer
$74.6K
Product Manager
$181K
Project Manager
$159K
Software Engineering Manager
$35.4K
Technical Writer
$57.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Crestron is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crestron is $76,313.

Other Resources