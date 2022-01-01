← Company Directory
Molex
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Molex Salaries

Molex's salary ranges from $28,290 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Taiwan at the low-end to $180,900 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Molex. Last updated: 5/4/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Mechanical Engineer
Median $110K
Software Engineer
Median $74.4K
Biomedical Engineer
$106K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

57 54
57 54
Business Analyst
$96.9K
Hardware Engineer
$38.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$176K
Product Designer
$28.3K
Product Manager
$181K
Project Manager
$80K
Sales
$51.3K
Solution Architect
$179K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Molex is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Molex is $96,900.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Molex

Related Companies

  • Crestron
  • Mouser Electronics
  • Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
  • Shure
  • Lutron Electronics
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources