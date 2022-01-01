← Company Directory
Lutron Electronics
Lutron Electronics Salaries

Lutron Electronics's salary ranges from $59,292 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Canada at the low-end to $130,650 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lutron Electronics. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $108K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$117K
Data Scientist
$116K

Hardware Engineer
$97.7K
Marketing
$59.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$112K
Product Designer
$131K
Sales
$59.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lutron Electronics is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $130,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lutron Electronics is $110,218.

