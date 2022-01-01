← Company Directory
General Dynamics Mission Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company

General Dynamics Mission Systems Salaries

General Dynamics Mission Systems's salary ranges from $34,180 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Canada at the low-end to $206,025 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of General Dynamics Mission Systems. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $80.6K
Senior Software Engineer $120K
Advanced Software Engineer $123K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $157K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $100K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $74.5K
Data Scientist
$159K
Electrical Engineer
$51.3K
Product Designer
$206K
Program Manager
$184K
Project Manager
$128K
Software Engineering Manager
$181K
Solution Architect
$34.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at General Dynamics Mission Systems is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at General Dynamics Mission Systems is $122,820.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for General Dynamics Mission Systems

Related Companies

  • AGI
  • SMS Assist
  • Concord
  • Cradlepoint
  • KORE Wireless
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources