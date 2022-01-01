← Company Directory
AGI
AGI Salaries

AGI's salary ranges from $84,770 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Australia at the low-end to $180,900 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AGI. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Business Development
$103K
Product Manager
$84.8K
Software Engineer
$95.5K

Software Engineering Manager
$181K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AGI is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AGI is $99,188.

