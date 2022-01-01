← Company Directory
Deltek
Deltek Salaries

Deltek's salary ranges from $23,045 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in Philippines at the low-end to $238,800 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Deltek. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $100K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$99.5K
Marketing
$101K

Product Manager
$50.1K
Project Manager
$133K
Sales
$102K
Sales Engineer
$183K
Software Engineering Manager
$239K
Technical Writer
$23K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Deltek is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deltek is $101,291.

