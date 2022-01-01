Company Directory
EnterpriseDB
Work Here? Claim Your Company

EnterpriseDB Salaries

EnterpriseDB's salary ranges from $103,515 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $326,625 for a Partner Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EnterpriseDB. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Business Analyst
$136K
Information Technologist (IT)
$104K
Poll

Will the AI bubble pop?

Been seeing more and more doomer posts on Reddit and Twitter about the AI bubble popping, all while the news cycles cover how companies are laying off people cause of AI, or how Sam Altman and that guy from Apple are going to make an all-new AI device.

Do ya'll think this is a bubble that'll pop sometime soon or is this actually just the new normal?

18 26View Results

Select one

844 participants

18 26View Results
Marketing
$151K
Partner Manager
$327K
Solution Architect
$286K
Technical Program Manager
$196K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EnterpriseDB is Partner Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $326,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EnterpriseDB is $150,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for EnterpriseDB

Related Companies

  • Caissa
  • Deltek
  • WorkForce Software
  • AGI
  • Fast Enterprises
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources