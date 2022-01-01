← Company Directory
WorkForce Software
WorkForce Software Salaries

WorkForce Software's salary ranges from $93,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $150,750 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WorkForce Software. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $93K
Sales
$124K
Solution Architect
$151K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at WorkForce Software is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WorkForce Software is $124,375.

