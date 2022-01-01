← Company Directory
Cox Enterprises
Cox Enterprises Salaries

Cox Enterprises's salary ranges from $73,179 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $232,260 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cox Enterprises. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $149K
Software Engineer
Median $113K
Information Technologist (IT)
$93.8K

Management Consultant
$83.4K
Product Manager
$232K
Project Manager
$73.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$133K
Software Engineering Manager
$147K
Solution Architect
$172K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cox Enterprises is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $232,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cox Enterprises is $132,600.

