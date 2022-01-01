← Company Directory
CitiusTech
CitiusTech Salaries

CitiusTech's salary ranges from $16,802 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $95,475 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CitiusTech. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $16.8K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$95.5K
Data Scientist
$21.8K
Project Manager
$42.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$36K
Solution Architect
$95.5K
Technical Program Manager
$84.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CitiusTech is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CitiusTech is $42,188.

