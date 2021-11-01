← Company Directory
Alabama Power
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Alabama Power Salaries

Alabama Power's salary ranges from $76,500 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $81,204 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alabama Power. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Information Technologist (IT)
$81.2K
Software Engineer
$76.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alabama Power is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $81,204. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alabama Power is $78,852.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Alabama Power

Related Companies

  • Crestron
  • Molex
  • Mouser Electronics
  • Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
  • Shure
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources