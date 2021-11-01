Company Directory
EAB
EAB Salaries

EAB's salary ranges from $86,000 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $199,000 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EAB. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $95K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $86K
Business Analyst
$91.5K

Information Technologist (IT)
$136K
Marketing
$169K
Product Manager
$129K
Program Manager
$199K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EAB is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EAB is $129,360.

