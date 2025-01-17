← Company Directory
HCSC
HCSC Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Bangladesh at HCSC ranges from BDT 7.44M to BDT 10.42M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCSC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

BDT 8.06M - BDT 9.37M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BDT 7.44MBDT 8.06MBDT 9.37MBDT 10.42M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at HCSC?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at HCSC in Bangladesh sits at a yearly total compensation of BDT 10,422,713. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HCSC for the Product Designer role in Bangladesh is BDT 7,444,795.

