HCSC
HCSC Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at HCSC totals $143K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCSC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
HCSC
Senior Data Science Product Manager
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$143K
Level
Senior
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$18K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at HCSC?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at HCSC in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HCSC for the Product Manager role in United States is $143,000.

