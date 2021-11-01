← Company Directory
Groq
Groq Salaries

Groq's salary ranges from $78,542 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher in Turkey at the low-end to $356,775 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Groq. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
L4 $168K
L5 $362K
L6 $334K
Hardware Engineer
Median $253K
Software Engineering Manager
$276K
Solution Architect
$357K
UX Researcher
$78.5K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Groq, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Groq is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $356,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Groq is $275,750.

