← Company Directory
Groq
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Groq Benefits

Compare
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

    Groq will contribute 100% toward the Medical, Dental and Vision premiums for employees and 80% of the premium for Medical, Dental and Vision for qualified dependents.

  • Health Insurance

    Groq will contribute 100% toward the Medical, Dental and Vision premiums for employees and 80% of the premium for Medical, Dental and Vision for qualified dependents.

  • Vision Insurance

    Groq will contribute 100% toward the Medical, Dental and Vision premiums for employees and 80% of the premium for Medical, Dental and Vision for qualified dependents.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x annual earnings up to $700,000.

  • Life Insurance

    2x annual earnings up to $700,000.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short Term Disability with 60% of pre-tax earnings up to $3,464 maximum per week. Long Term Disability with 60% of pre-tax earnings up to $14,500 maximum per month.

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    21 days

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Maternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Groq

    Related Companies

    • Maxim Integrated
    • 84.51˚
    • Lumileds
    • SiFive
    • Doist
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources