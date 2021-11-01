Dental Insurance Groq will contribute 100% toward the Medical, Dental and Vision premiums for employees and 80% of the premium for Medical, Dental and Vision for qualified dependents.

Health Insurance Groq will contribute 100% toward the Medical, Dental and Vision premiums for employees and 80% of the premium for Medical, Dental and Vision for qualified dependents.

Vision Insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2x annual earnings up to $700,000.

Life Insurance 2x annual earnings up to $700,000.

Disability Insurance Short Term Disability with 60% of pre-tax earnings up to $3,464 maximum per week. Long Term Disability with 60% of pre-tax earnings up to $14,500 maximum per month.

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

401k Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 21 days

Sick Time 10 days

Maternity Leave 6 weeks