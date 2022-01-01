← Company Directory
84.51˚
84.51˚ Salaries

84.51˚'s salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $241,200 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 84.51˚. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $138K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $155K
Product Manager
Median $143K

Marketing Operations
$80.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$241K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 84.51˚ is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 84.51˚ is $143,000.

