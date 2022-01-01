← Company Directory
Lumileds
Lumileds Salaries

Lumileds's salary ranges from $36,815 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Malaysia at the low-end to $448,230 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lumileds. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Hardware Engineer
Median $169K
Business Analyst
$136K
Financial Analyst
$149K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Product Designer
$448K
Project Manager
$36.8K
The highest paying role reported at Lumileds is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $448,230. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lumileds is $148,740.

