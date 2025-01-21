← Company Directory
Groq
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Groq Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Groq ranges from $168K per year for L4 to $334K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Groq's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Senior Software Engineer
$168K
$154K
$9.9K
$3.7K
L5
Staff Software Engineer
$362K
$237K
$125K
$0
L6
Principal Software Engineer
$334K
$233K
$97.2K
$4.3K
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Groq, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Groq in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $361,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Groq for the Software Engineer role in United States is $225,575.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Groq

Related Companies

  • Maxim Integrated
  • 84.51˚
  • Lumileds
  • SiFive
  • Doist
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources