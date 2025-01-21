All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Groq ranges from $168K per year for L4 to $334K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Groq's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$168K
$154K
$9.9K
$3.7K
L5
$362K
$237K
$125K
$0
L6
$334K
$233K
$97.2K
$4.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Groq, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)