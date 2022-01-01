← Company Directory
Graphcore
Graphcore Salaries

Graphcore's salary ranges from $84,010 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $155,780 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Graphcore. Last updated: 2/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $84K
Hardware Engineer
Median $91.7K
Data Scientist
$156K

Software Engineering Manager
$98.5K
Solution Architect
$127K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Graphcore, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Graphcore is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,780. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Graphcore is $98,490.

