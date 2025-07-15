Company Directory
Graphcore
Graphcore Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in France at Graphcore ranges from €95.8K to €136K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Graphcore's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Total Compensation

€109K - €124K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
€95.8K€109K€124K€136K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Graphcore, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Graphcore in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €136,242. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Graphcore for the Solution Architect role in France is €95,831.

