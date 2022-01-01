← Company Directory
DataCamp
DataCamp Salaries

DataCamp's salary ranges from $120,596 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $143,876 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DataCamp. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Product Manager
$144K
Software Engineer
$121K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At DataCamp, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

1 year for each year of vesting.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DataCamp is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $143,876. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DataCamp is $132,236.

