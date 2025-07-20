Company Directory
DataCamp Product Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DataCamp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

£105K - £120K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
£91.8K£105K£120K£134K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At DataCamp, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

1 year for each year of vesting.



FAQ

Най-високоплатеният пакет заплата, докладван за Product Manager в DataCamp in United Kingdom, възлиза на годишно общо възнаграждение от £133,771. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в DataCamp за ролята на Product Manager in United Kingdom, е £91,826.

