Company Directory
Graphcore
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Graphcore Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Graphcore totals £71.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Graphcore's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Median Package
company icon
Graphcore
Hardware Engineer
Bristol, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£71.7K
Level
-
Base
£71.7K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Graphcore?

£125K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.5K+ (sometimes £235K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Graphcore, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

ASIC Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Graphcore in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £96,527. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Graphcore for the Hardware Engineer role in United Kingdom is £71,714.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Graphcore

Related Companies

  • DataCamp
  • Teradici
  • Ciklum
  • Modernizing Medicine
  • Neueda
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources