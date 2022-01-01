← Company Directory
Gopuff
Gopuff Salaries

Gopuff's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $572,125 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gopuff. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $161K
L2 $233K
L3 $252K
L4 $252K
L5 $269K
L6 $354K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
L3 $145K
L6 $247K
L7 $494K
Data Scientist
Median $165K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $280K
Business Analyst
Median $140K
Data Analyst
Median $125K
Recruiter
Median $147K
Business Development
$151K
Chief of Staff
$201K
Data Science Manager
$572K
Human Resources
$120K
Management Consultant
$304K
Marketing
$109K
Marketing Operations
$322K
Program Manager
$271K
Project Manager
$306K
Solution Architect
$124K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Gopuff, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gopuff is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $572,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gopuff is $239,819.

Other Resources