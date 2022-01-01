← Company Directory
Zulily
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zulily Salaries

Zulily's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $358,020 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zulily. Last updated: 4/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $135K
Software Engineer II $172K
Senior Software Engineer $205K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $200K
Data Scientist
Median $206K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

54 51
54 51
Software Engineering Manager
Median $290K
Accountant
$104K
Business Analyst
$133K
Marketing
$358K
Marketing Operations
$160K
Product Designer
$127K
Program Manager
$129K
Project Manager
$164K
Sales
$99.5K
Technical Program Manager
$217K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zulily is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $358,020. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zulily is $163,614.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zulily

Related Companies

  • Gopuff
  • OfferUp
  • Staples
  • Shipt
  • REI
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources