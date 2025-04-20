← Company Directory
Zulily
Zulily Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Zulily totals $206K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zulily's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Zulily
Data Scientist
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$206K
Level
Senior
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$21K
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Zulily?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Zulily in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $275,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zulily for the Data Scientist role in United States is $204,500.

Other Resources