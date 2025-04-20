Software Engineer compensation in United States at Zulily ranges from $135K per year for Software Engineer I to $205K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $187K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zulily's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$135K
$121K
$8.9K
$5K
Software Engineer II
$172K
$147K
$11.7K
$13.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$205K
$175K
$23.6K
$6.4K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
