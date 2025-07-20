Company Directory
Gopuff
Gopuff Product Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gopuff's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

€110K - €134K
Luxembourg
Common Range
Possible Range
€102K€110K€134K€142K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Gopuff, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Product Manager en Gopuff in Luxembourg asciende a una compensación total anual de €142,419. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Gopuff para el rol de Product Manager in Luxembourg es €101,903.

