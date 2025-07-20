Business Analyst compensation in United States at Gopuff totals $141K per year for L1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gopuff's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$141K
$121K
$15K
$5.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Gopuff, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)