GoodData Salaries

GoodData's salary ranges from $52,186 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Czech Republic at the low-end to $170,563 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GoodData. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Marketing
$171K
Product Manager
$52.2K
Recruiter
$59.7K
Technical Program Manager
$88.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GoodData is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,563. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoodData is $74,070.

